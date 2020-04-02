Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

ROIC opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $968.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

