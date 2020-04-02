Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Up 10.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) rose 10.3% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 622,836 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 241,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Specifically, Director Justin Fish bought 15,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

The company has a market cap of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 784,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 582,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 1,191.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 139,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,003,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 114,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

