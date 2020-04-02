Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

