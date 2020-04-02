Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $599.16 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

