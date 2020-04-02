Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 7,506,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,302 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 921,371 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 611,561 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

