Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

ROKU opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average is $126.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,617.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,322 shares of company stock worth $25,006,410 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

