Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROSE. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

ROSE opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.31. Rosehill Resources has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

