RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of RTIX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. RTI Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 3,089.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

