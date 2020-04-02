Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $195.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 187,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.