Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

SACH stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

