Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Short Interest Up 8.2% in March

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,915,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 27th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

SAIA opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Saia has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Saia by 12,487.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 402,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,172,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,477,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,485,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

