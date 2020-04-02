Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.62. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 45,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,922.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 34,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,128.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,866.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 419,981 shares of company stock valued at $475,446. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

