Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAFM. TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.67. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

