Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

