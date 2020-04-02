SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.