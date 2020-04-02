SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SBBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SBBX opened at $16.21 on Thursday. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.99.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288 over the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.