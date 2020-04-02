ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $19.88 on Thursday. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $542.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Dean purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

