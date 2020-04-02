Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,500 Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.48. Scientific Games Corp has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

