Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

