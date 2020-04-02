Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE TLYS opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s Inc has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,043 shares of company stock worth $340,516 over the last 90 days. 48.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

