Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,777 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.54. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

