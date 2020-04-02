Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

POWL stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $297.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

