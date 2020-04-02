Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,488 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

