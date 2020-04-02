Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,399,000 after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after buying an additional 4,189,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

