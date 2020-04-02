Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 154.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 16.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $9,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of FTCH opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

