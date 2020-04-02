Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,900 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.09%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDT. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

