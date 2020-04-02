Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSO stock opened at $157.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $172.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.