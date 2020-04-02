SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCPL. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. Analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 379,183 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SciPlay by 632.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 98,767 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

