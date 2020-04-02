SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCYX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

