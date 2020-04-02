Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHIP. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.14 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

SHIP opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

