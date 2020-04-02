Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SELB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,943,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,816,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 668,225 shares during the last quarter.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

