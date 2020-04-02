Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $364.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $392.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,544.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seneca Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Seneca Foods by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

