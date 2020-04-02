Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

SMED stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 million, a P/E ratio of 133.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

