Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Up 12.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) shot up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.51, 263,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 646,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Specifically, Director James Derrick acquired 150,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,709.08. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,981.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 165,900 shares of company stock valued at $243,996.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.36.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$334.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.88%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

