Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.26. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

