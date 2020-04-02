Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,667,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 309,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

