Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Expands By 8.4%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 871,800 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, CEO John Franklin Fowler acquired 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,383.00. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $9,880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,980,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,421,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 813,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KZR. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of KZR opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a current ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

