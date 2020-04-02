Short Interest in Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Expands By 7.6%

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 27th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Solutions stock. BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Micron Solutions makes up about 1.1% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of Micron Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of MICR stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

