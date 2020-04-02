Short Interest in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Rises By 12.4%

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,381,900 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the February 27th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 598,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.71. Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Middleby by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 190,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Middleby by 39.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Middleby by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Middleby by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

