Short Interest in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Grows By 12.7%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,925,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 27th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRC shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NYSE:MRC opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $319.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. Research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H B. Wehrle III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

