Short Interest in MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Expands By 8.1%

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get MYOS alerts:

MYOS stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.77. MYOS has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. MYOS had a negative net margin of 412.60% and a negative return on equity of 152.07%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MYOS stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) by 167.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of MYOS worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYOS

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.