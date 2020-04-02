Short Interest in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Grows By 6.5%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,081,400 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 23.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SIG stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $347.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,075.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer purchased 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,384,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.