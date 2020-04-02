Short Interest in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Rises By 11.6%

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 547,800 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 27th total of 490,700 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $330.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.51. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

VLGEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Village Super Market by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Village Super Market by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Village Super Market by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

