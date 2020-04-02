Short Interest in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Rises By 12.0%

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 169,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VOXX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.02. VOXX International has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.42.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

