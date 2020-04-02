Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Expands By 9.8%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 959,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 27th total of 873,700 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WHLR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.26. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

In related news, Director Paula Poskon acquired 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $38,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 6.09% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.