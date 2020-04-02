Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million.

Shares of SMTS opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Sunday, January 26th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

