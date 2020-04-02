Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

