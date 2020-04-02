Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 1.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Signet Jewelers traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.52, approximately 2,408,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,116,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

In related news, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer acquired 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $347.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

