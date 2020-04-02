Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

