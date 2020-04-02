Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

